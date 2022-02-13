Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.17% of Electromed worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Electromed by 1,255.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Electromed by 97.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electromed by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Electromed during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Electromed during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELMD shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

