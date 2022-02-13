Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $106,000 Holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASPS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth $827,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $11.13 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $177.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

