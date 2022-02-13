ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASE Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.43.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASX stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,532,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 740.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.