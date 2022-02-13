Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashtead Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $268.91 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $217.24 and a one year high of $349.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.36.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.