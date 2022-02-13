Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 512.9% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACII. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 3.8% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACII remained flat at $$9.73 during midday trading on Friday. 67,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,085. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

