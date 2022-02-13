Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from C$10.75 to C$7.60. The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $4.44. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 275,895 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.93.

About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.