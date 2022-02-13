Aurora Investment Counsel Buys 155 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 64.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $217,000.

HELE traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $204.05. 107,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,993. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $199.86 and a 12 month high of $256.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

