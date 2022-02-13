Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.28 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AGCO by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,776 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after acquiring an additional 261,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,999,000 after acquiring an additional 229,423 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 191,209 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.12. 903,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,898. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $108.56 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.08%.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

