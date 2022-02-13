Aurora Investment Counsel Increases Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Stepan were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stepan by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCL stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.72. Stepan has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $139.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

