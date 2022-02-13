Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases 4,755 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 26.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 44.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CRSR. Cowen reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 974,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,414. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.81. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $44.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.