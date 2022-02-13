Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 365 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,007,000 after acquiring an additional 315,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,472,000 after buying an additional 30,815 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,823,000 after buying an additional 68,279 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,715,000 after buying an additional 39,630 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.67. The stock had a trading volume of 887,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.30. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $183.75 and a 52-week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

