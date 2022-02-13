Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.13.

Get Avaya alerts:

NYSE:AVYA opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Avaya has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 15.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,260,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after purchasing an additional 169,861 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 8.1% in the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,854,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 199.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 251,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.