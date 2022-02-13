Avista Public Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:AHPA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avista Public Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:AHPA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHPA. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,440,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at $2,988,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at $5,988,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at $6,413,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at $9,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AHPA stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Avista Public Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.
Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II is based in Fort Worth, Texas.
