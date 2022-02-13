Axa S.A. Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Hess by 45.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Hess by 10.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 25.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 213,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 43,846 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 333,381 shares of company stock worth $30,391,513 over the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess stock opened at $96.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.79. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

