Axa S.A. Increases Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Axa S.A. grew its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,114 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.48% of MGP Ingredients worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of MGPI opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.80. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $89.50.

In other news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $100,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,990 shares of company stock valued at $881,862. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

