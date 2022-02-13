Axa S.A. Increases Stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,891 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lufax by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147,031 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,355,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,487,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,140,000 after buying an additional 6,554,317 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,356,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,211,000 after buying an additional 3,032,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,015,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.74.

Shares of LU opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

