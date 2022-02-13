Axa S.A. Lowers Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.18% of TTEC worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in TTEC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in TTEC by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in TTEC by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in TTEC by 3.3% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in TTEC by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $75.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $113.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

