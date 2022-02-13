Axa S.A. Purchases 1,079 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $442.35 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $373.26 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $461.92 and a 200 day moving average of $455.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

