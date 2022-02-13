Axa S.A. Purchases 4,280 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Axa S.A. grew its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,675,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,072 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,908,000 after purchasing an additional 954,491 shares in the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

NYSE:SLF opened at $54.70 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.5191 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLF. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday. lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.