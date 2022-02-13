Axa S.A. Raises Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after buying an additional 525,049 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,703,000 after acquiring an additional 224,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,818 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE EQR opened at $86.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,012 shares of company stock worth $20,307,986. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.