Axa S.A. Raises Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.06% of NVR worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVR by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVR by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 7.3% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 11.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 12.9% in the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,037.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5,566.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,253.73. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,330.00 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $76.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVR. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,437.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

