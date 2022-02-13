Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.18.

AXTA opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,493,000 after buying an additional 9,516,625 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after buying an additional 3,801,600 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after buying an additional 3,703,117 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 76.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,108,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,298 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

