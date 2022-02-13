B. Riley Cuts Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Price Target to $10.00

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transphorm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Transphorm stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $346.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of -3.37. Transphorm has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Transphorm will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

