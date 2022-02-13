Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 352 ($4.76) price objective on the stock.

BAB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.41) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.75) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 314 ($4.25) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 350.20 ($4.74).

Shares of LON BAB opened at GBX 308 ($4.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 318.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 328.26. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215.60 ($2.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 388.47 ($5.25). The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90.

In related news, insider John Ramsay acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($129,006.09).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

