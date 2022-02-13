Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $8.79 Million Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,485 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Coty worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Coty by 7,740.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 630,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 622,671 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,040.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 148,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 135,162 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth $88,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 16.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 163.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,873,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after buying an additional 1,162,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of COTY opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

