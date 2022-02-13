Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 123,173 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of AAR worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 498.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 207,700 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 272,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 32,670 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $653,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,887 shares of company stock worth $2,756,379 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIR. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.73.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

