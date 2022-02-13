Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $9.39 Million in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 249,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Abercrombie & Fitch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,588,000 after buying an additional 160,713 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.0% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,307,000 after buying an additional 134,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after buying an additional 92,921 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $50,841,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

ANF opened at $39.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.59. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

