Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 357,689 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Huntsman worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 354.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUN opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

