Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 155,381 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,381 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Leslie’s worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 78.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 55.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 822,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 47.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,762 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at about $5,498,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $20.63 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

