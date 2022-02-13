Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,500 shares, an increase of 232.9% from the January 15th total of 179,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 139.2 days.

BBAJF opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

Banco del Bajío SA provides commercial banking services to individuals, corporate and government institutions, and to small and medium enterprises. It also provides financing services to agribusiness. It offers a range of accounts with and without checkbooks, payroll accounts, different types of investments, electronic banking, mobile banking, electronic statements, credit cards, mortgage, CrediBajio services, insurances, foreign currency exchange, specialized banking, savings fund, credits and loans, agribusiness, and other services.

