Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,500 shares, an increase of 232.9% from the January 15th total of 179,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 139.2 days.
BBAJF opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $2.25.
About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
