Band Protocol (BAND) Hits Market Cap of $152.33 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $152.33 million and $275.37 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.33 or 0.00010252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00037699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00104861 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

BAND is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.