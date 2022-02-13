Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 116.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 27.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NTB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

