Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $491.39 Million

Analysts predict that Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) will report $491.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Baozun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $489.72 million to $493.06 million. Baozun reported sales of $512.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baozun will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baozun.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BZUN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Baozun by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Baozun by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Baozun by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Baozun by 94.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Baozun by 4.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. Baozun has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.58 million, a P/E ratio of 415.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

