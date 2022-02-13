Barclays Increases Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $91.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target increased by Barclays from $73.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Shares of XOM opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $339.57 billion, a PE ratio of -57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

