Barclays PLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 656.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,757 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of PlayAGS worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $289.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 3.15. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

