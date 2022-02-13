Barclays PLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) by 347.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Urban One were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban One by 102.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 112,749 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban One in the second quarter valued at about $563,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Urban One by 24.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urban One in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Urban One by 202.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban One alerts:

UONE stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. Urban One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.