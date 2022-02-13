Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at $927,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 89.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

EBMT stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $152.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

