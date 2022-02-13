Barclays PLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of PDS Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 2,254.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 62,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Hill acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $26,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDSB opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.40. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

