Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of National CineMedia worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,446,000. State Street Corp raised its position in National CineMedia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National CineMedia by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in National CineMedia by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 458,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 57,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in National CineMedia by 11,156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 273,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
