Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Meggitt (LON:MGGT)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.82) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.82) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.14) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 695 ($9.40).

Shares of LON:MGGT opened at GBX 748.10 ($10.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 740.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 726.58. The company has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51. Meggitt has a 12-month low of GBX 391.90 ($5.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 846 ($11.44).

In other news, insider Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($10.02), for a total transaction of £392,611.44 ($530,914.73).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

