Barclays Trims Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Target Price to $83.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDAY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.90.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.46. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $774,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 522,975 shares of company stock worth $54,927,853. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

