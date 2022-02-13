Barclays Trims nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Target Price to $48.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVT has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of NVT opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average is $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 42.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after acquiring an additional 171,990 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 3.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

