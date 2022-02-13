Bares Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,404,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409,821 shares during the period. Redfin accounts for 9.4% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Redfin worth $521,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,111 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 10.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,730,000 after purchasing an additional 254,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,040,000 after purchasing an additional 73,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 20.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 730,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,306,000 after purchasing an additional 123,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $119,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $142,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,379 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.92.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.