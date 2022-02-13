Bares Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Planet Fitness worth $45,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 339.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,814,000 after purchasing an additional 342,338 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $92.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average of $83.19. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

