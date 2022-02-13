Bares Capital Management Inc. Buys 57,327 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,327 shares during the period. Papa John’s International accounts for 0.3% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Papa John’s International by 937.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.20.

Shares of PZZA opened at $115.89 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

