Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Barings BDC has decreased its dividend payment by 63.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 91.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.6%.

BBDC stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Mihalick acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Barings BDC by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Barings BDC by 11.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 21.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Barings BDC by 328.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 64.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 150,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 58,985 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

