Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,198 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,776,812 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,840 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $84,062,000 after purchasing an additional 450,731 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 83,720 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 742,914 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 56,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,018 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 104,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.16.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

