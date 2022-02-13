Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Up 6.8%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $20.62. 1,849,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 17,319,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

