Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.91.
NYSE:BAX opened at $85.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.02. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.
