Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.91.

NYSE:BAX opened at $85.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.02. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,523,000 after purchasing an additional 540,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,027,000. Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,926,000 after buying an additional 97,036 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

