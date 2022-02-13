Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €125.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €125.00 ($143.68) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($155.17) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($112.64) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($109.20) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($97.70) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($127.59) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €103.79 ($119.29).

BMW opened at €95.30 ($109.54) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €92.24 and a 200 day moving average of €87.22. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €68.87 ($79.16) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($115.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.32.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

